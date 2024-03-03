Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 171.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.3 %

UNM opened at $49.30 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

