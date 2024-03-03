Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SM Energy by 561.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SM Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

