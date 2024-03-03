PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.60. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 2,224 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 0.6 %

About PropertyGuru Group

The company has a market capitalization of $569.03 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

