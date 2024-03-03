Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $56,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

PB stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

