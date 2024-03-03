PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.6% during the third quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC by 189.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PTC by 15.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,488,000 after purchasing an additional 168,917 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

PTC opened at $187.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average of $158.54. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

