PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Raised to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

PTCT opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

