Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Lifted by Analyst

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $31.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $29.84. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $151.24 per share.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZO. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,035.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,712.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,620.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,038.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,807 shares of company stock valued at $47,821,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

