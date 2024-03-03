Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $22.94. Quanterix shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 113,947 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 26.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Insider Transactions at Quanterix

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Quanterix by 35.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

