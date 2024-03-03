Quilter (LON:QLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.00

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.33), with a volume of 2059228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.45 ($1.22).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quilter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 92.67 ($1.18).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3,553.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

