RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 10.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after acquiring an additional 977,171 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in RB Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 757,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after buying an additional 31,335 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in RB Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in RB Global by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,550,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,944 shares of company stock valued at $400,043. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBA opened at $76.74 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 127.06%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

