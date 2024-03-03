Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,527 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of O stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.