Reid Hoffman Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $1,640,529.73.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 22.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

