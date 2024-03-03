Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Position Lessened by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $176.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $179.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.80.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

