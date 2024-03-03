Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Emerson Electric Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

