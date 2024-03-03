Research Analysts Set Expectations for Parkland Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PKI. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.69.

Parkland Trading Down 1.3 %

PKI stock opened at C$42.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.35. Parkland has a one year low of C$27.50 and a one year high of C$47.99. The stock has a market cap of C$7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$1,515,618.00. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.