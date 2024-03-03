Reviewing Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) & Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) and Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and Procore Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technologies -8.13% N/A -27.60% Procore Technologies -19.97% -12.26% -7.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and Procore Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technologies $675.39 million 0.05 -$281.77 million ($4.13) -0.18 Procore Technologies $950.01 million 12.03 -$189.69 million ($1.33) -59.32

Analyst Recommendations

Procore Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technologies. Procore Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubicon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rubicon Technologies and Procore Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Procore Technologies 0 3 12 0 2.80

Rubicon Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 1,435.30%. Procore Technologies has a consensus target price of $81.14, indicating a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Rubicon Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rubicon Technologies is more favorable than Procore Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technologies has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of Rubicon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Rubicon Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Procore Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Procore Technologies beats Rubicon Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc., a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions. Its consultation and management services include planning, consolidation of billing and administration, cost savings analyses, and vendor performance monitoring and management. In addition, the company offers logistics services; and markets and resells recyclable commodities. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides workforce management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company allow users to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

