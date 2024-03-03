Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,710 shares of company stock valued at $32,494,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.50 million. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.81%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

