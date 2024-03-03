Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.52% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 85.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $681.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.60. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

