Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 469 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Encore Capital Group worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

