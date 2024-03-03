Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,667 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Hecla Mining worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 279,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

