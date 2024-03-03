Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,257 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Provident Financial Services worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFS stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

