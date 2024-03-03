Richard Agree Buys 16,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agree Realty alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00.

Agree Realty Stock Up 2.9 %

ADC stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADC

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.