Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,491 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,063,000 after buying an additional 594,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 668.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 187,460 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth about $910,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Rithm Capital by 171.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 82,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 19.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.