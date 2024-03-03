Robert W. Baird Cuts Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $8.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Zuora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zuora

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.89. Zuora has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,278.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $102,644.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,278.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,526.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 94.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.