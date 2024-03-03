Roger W. Jenkins Sells 110,000 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

