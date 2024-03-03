Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Price Target to $0.75

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $1.70 to $0.75 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

Bakkt Price Performance

Bakkt stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Insider Transactions at Bakkt

In related news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $54,364.89. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 667,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $54,364.89. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 667,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $38,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,084,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,651,127 shares of company stock worth $3,610,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

About Bakkt

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bakkt by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 404,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bakkt by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 544,598 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bakkt by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,901,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 935,567 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bakkt by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,601,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 332,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

