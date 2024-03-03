Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BTDR opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $752.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,242,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,350,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 728,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

