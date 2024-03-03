Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $20.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of LTH opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Life Time Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

