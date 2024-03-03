Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$49.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$68.32 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$43.23 and a 1 year high of C$70.61. The firm has a market cap of C$18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.27.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

