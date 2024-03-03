Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $55.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.17. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after buying an additional 1,043,420 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after buying an additional 766,666 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,339,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after buying an additional 677,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

