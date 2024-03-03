Royal Bank of Canada Raises Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $35.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised Squarespace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Get Squarespace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Squarespace

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE:SQSP opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $1,285,577.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,936,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,398,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,737 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,908. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 843,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.