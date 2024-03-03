Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$140.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$141.00 to C$140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$137.34.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at C$131.94 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$137.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$124.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.264731 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.