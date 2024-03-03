Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.79

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 47043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

