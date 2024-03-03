Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) COO Sells $1,938,470.86 in Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

