Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Saia by 68.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth $65,303,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.89.

Saia Stock Up 0.7 %

SAIA stock opened at $579.56 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $588.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

