Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) PT Raised to $15.00 at JMP Securities

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.61. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 1,818,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,446,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,453,121. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after acquiring an additional 500,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

