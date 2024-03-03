Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sasol by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sasol by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sasol by 57.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sasol by 27.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Trading Up 2.9 %

SSL stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Sasol Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5248 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSL

Sasol Profile

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.