Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $3,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

