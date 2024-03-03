Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Lowered to $26.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.57. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 66.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Further Reading

