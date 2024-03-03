Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.59

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.59 and last traded at $60.59, with a volume of 296046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.32.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,214 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 180,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

