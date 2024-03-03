Scotiabank Raises Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $82.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACLX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.92.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arcellx will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Arcellx by 21.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

