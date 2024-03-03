Scott T. Reents Sells 14,140 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABBV opened at $178.91 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $179.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $316.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average of $154.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,374,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 93,443 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $1,307,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

