Scott T. Reents Sells 14,140 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of ABBV opened at $178.91 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $179.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $316.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average of $154.06.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,374,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 93,443 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $1,307,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.