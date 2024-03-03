Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,527,000 after buying an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,941,000 after buying an additional 398,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,216,000 after buying an additional 226,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

SIGI stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $102.11. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

