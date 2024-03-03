Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Short Interest Update

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Seneca Financial Stock Performance

Seneca Financial stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Seneca Financial has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

Seneca Financial Company Profile

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

