Short Interest in Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Drops By 27.6%

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Adtran Networks Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADVOF opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.82. Adtran Networks has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

