Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Decreases By 24.9%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,165.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Adyen
Adyen Trading Up 0.8 %
About Adyen
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.