Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Rises By 17.1%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,858,900 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 48,553,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,520.3 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ACGBF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agricultural Bank of China
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.