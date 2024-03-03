Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Rises By 17.1%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,858,900 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 48,553,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,520.3 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACGBF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

