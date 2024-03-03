Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Increases By 57.3%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,500 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the January 31st total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.2 days.

Anglo American Price Performance

AAUKF stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 1,090.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Anglo American

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.