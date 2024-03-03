Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Declines By 19.1%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Atos Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75. Atos has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

