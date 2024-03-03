Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Increases By 76.9%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Bird Construction Price Performance
Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $12.89.
Bird Construction Company Profile
