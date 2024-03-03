Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Increases By 76.9%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.